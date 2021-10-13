Plan in place to help Glasser customers, attorney general receives hundreds of complaints

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo-based attorney for Glasser Images says the company has developed a plan to get wedding photos and videos that have been already shot into the hands of customers and have sub-contractors ready to cover future reservations.

But Tim O’Keeffe says the process will take some time. O’Keeffe says there have thousands of email requests for assistance and says the process to take several weeks to complete.

Glasser Images abruptly closed its doors on Oct. 7. The company said it would not be able to offer refunds.

Glasser Images is under investigation by the North Dakota Attorney General’s office. Spokeswoman Liz Brocker says the Consumer Protection Division received 458 complaints about the company as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Marissa Salberg and her fiance, Chris, had booked the company to photograph their wedding and paid in full, $4,000.

“It is just devastating,” said Salberg. “We don’t know what to do. I thought I asked every single question, but apparently I didn’t ask what happens if they close their doors.”

O’Keeffe, says the company is working with sub-contractors to provide the electronic files and video to outside photographers and videographers who can complete the processing. Sub-contractors will also be used to cover future dates already reserved by couples.

O’Keeffe says there will be no copyright issues.