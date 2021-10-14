City of Fargo Meets With Liberian Community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The City of Fargo hosted a summit with the Liberian Business Community.

Small business owners expressing their needs to the local authorities from Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead.

Fargo’s Director of Diversity Dr. Terry Hogan says the summit offers the Liberian Community information and resources.

There was also a Q and A session to find out how people could better support Liberians socially and economically.

“The city official, the mayors, the police chief, they know now our culture, we explain that today. Today, things will change. Everything has changed from the past, but things will change more,” says Ebenezer Saye, ULAND President.

The summit leaders say they were happy to strengthen their relationship with the Liberian community and hope to hear more from the group in the future.