Ponsford Man Sentenced For Cinderblock Attack On White Earth Reservation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — A Ponsford man is sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for a violent assault on the White Earth Indian Reservation last June.

A federal jury earlier convicted 22-year-old Wesley Warren on two of four counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court records reveal Warren and another man got into an argument with the victim before knocking the person out.

Warren then dropped a 42 pound cinderblock on the man’s head causing brain trauma.

The victim survived and was later transferred to a long-term care facility.