Fargo Cass Public Board of Health says oral antiviral could be exciting for healthcare

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Cass public board of health says a new oral antiviral could mean exciting things for Healthcare.

Board members participated in a virtual meeting covering several COVID-19 updates.

The board touched on a ground-breaking update including the release of molnupiravir, a new oral treatment for high-risk individuals with a newly diagnosed COVID-19 infection.

The FDA is evaluating the safety and effectiveness data submitted by Merck in their emergency use authorization request.

Dr. Tracie Newman says this could be exciting for healthcare.

“Dr. Paul and other experts have really stated that this could be a game-changer for us. This pill could be taken at home and it could really reduce the burden of COVID-19 patients, potentially seeking hospital care or even monoclonal antibody therapy. They did just release their 3rd clinical trial data and it showed very positive results for non-hospitalized adult patients,” Sanford Health Pediatrician Dr. Tracie Newman said.

In a positive interim analysis of phase 3 study, the oral antiviral reduced the risk of hospitalization by approximately 50-percent compared to placebo for individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19.