Moorhead murder suspect arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Moorhead last month has been arrested in St. Cloud.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ibrahim Isaac is facing an aiding and abetting charge in the September 10 shooting death of Abdi Abdi near an apartment complex on 18th St. South.

Twenty-six-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed of Rochester was arrested and charged earlier. He’s charged with 2nd degree murder.

Haji-Mohamed was released from the Clay County jail after a bail bond company posted a portion of his $1 million bail. He’s accused of shooting Abdi five times at close range.