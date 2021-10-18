Dryer fire leads to evacuation at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo

Fargo Police Respond To a Dryer Fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Fire Department responds to a call at the Delta Hotels by Marriott.

There was smoke reported on the second floor of the hotel caused by a dryer full of items that caught fire. Some people were evacuated from the building.

Firefighters responded quickly and were able to extinguish the flames and clear out the smoke that had reached the third and fourth floors.

“We had a dryer that had stuff inside of it that was on fire. We had fairly heavy smoke on the second. and that’s what we’re trying to do, we have the smoke out of the second. Now we’re working on smoke on the third and fourth floor,” Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Soeth said.

There were no reports of injuries.