Man shot dead in Casselton broke into woman’s home

FARGO (KVRR) – The man killed in an early morning shooting in Casselton on Monday had broken into a woman’s apartment and violated a restraining order, according to Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says 54-year-old Edwin Kester Jr. shot 58-year-old Randell Burton after Burton forced himself into an apartment on 37th Street Southeast at around 2 a.m.

“Mr. Burton forced his way into the residence through two locked doors,” Jahner said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The home is connected to the Club 94 Bar & Grill.

A woman, whose name will not be disclosed, had told friends she was afraid Burton would come to her home. Kester Jr. says he volunteered to stay with her so she could get some rest.

“After forcing his way into the residence, Mr. Burton headed straight towards the female’s bedroom,” Jahner explained. “It was at this point that Mr. Kester states he shot Mr. Burton.”

Kester Jr. called 911 saying he shot Burton but despite life-saving efforts, Burton later died at a local hospital.

On October 14th, four days before the shooting, Burton was arrested for domestic violence and terrorizing the woman but was let out on bail three days later. Part of his bail conditions prohibited him from coming into contact with the woman.

“We all recognize that an order prohibiting contact is a piece of paper. It’s not a fence. That said, they are often effective tools, not always effective tools,” said Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick.

According to court records, Burton has a history of domestic violence including bodily injury, terrorizing and harassment.

“We recommended a bail and a protection order, which is consistent with the kind of history that these people have together and that Mr. Burton in particular had,” Burdick added.

Kester Jr. was initially detained but was released based on evidence including videos and statements given. Jahner said, “We did not feel, given the circumstances, that Mr. Kester posed a threat to our community.”

Neither Kester Jr. nor the woman were physically hurt during the incident.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help from the community finding any of Burton’s family or next of kin.

This is still an open investigation.