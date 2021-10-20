Fargo Liquor Control Board approves transfer of Africa Restaurant & Nightclub’s liquor license

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s Liquor Control Board unanimously approves the transfer of Africa International Restaurant & Nightclub’s liquor license to the commercial realtor who owns the building.

Fargo City Commission will make the final decision on the transfer at its next meeting scheduled for November 1st.

If approved, the new license owner would be owner of 518 Properties, Tyler Brandt.

There are no solid plans as to what the space will look like but it will continue to be a restaurant and bar.

“Right now, they’re in search of, you know, a top-notch manager to run the facility and even picking who that is might kind of guide how that business’s operation comes out,” said Fargo City Auditor Steve Sprague during Wednesday’s board meeting.

A proposal will be submitted to the commissioners for review once a business plan is in place and before the establishment opens.