Fire damages apartment building in Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – Firefighters battled an apartment fire Wednesday in Wadena.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. It was located above All Around Divas and Brinks Jewelry.

Firefighters from Wadena and Verndale battled the blaze from a nearby rooftop.

Everyone inside the building was able to escape. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(video by Emily Gallmeier)