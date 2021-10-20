White House plans to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-olds, pending FDA approval for Pfizer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The White House has unveiled its plan to vaccinate millions of kids ages 5 to 11 against the coronavirus.

It’ll be put in motion as soon as the FDA approves Pfizer’s vaccine for that age group, which may happen as soon as the first week of November.

Advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet next week to consider the request.

The Biden administration says it has secured enough supply to vaccinate all 5 to 11-year-olds who would become eligible.

A Sanford Health doctor says he anticipates a big initial demand from local parents. “[In the] initial few weeks, we expect lesser vaccines with more demand but, you know, once early adopters are done taking the vaccine, then we expect a slow and steady demand,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal.

He says he’s confident Fargo-Moorhead will receive enough vaccines from the Department of Health to meet that demand.