Cigarette container caused building fire in Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (KVRR) – Investigators say the cause of a fire that heavily damaged an apartment and business building in Wadena Wednesday was caused by a cigarette container.

The fire at 202 1/2 Jefferson St. S. displaced tenants in 7 apartments.

In addition to the apartment damage, KSKK Radio and All Around Divas Boutique received smoke damage. Lorena’s Salon received smoke and water damage. Taste of Columbia and the apartments above received smoke damage.

Wadena fire officials say the fire was ruled accidental and was caused from a cigarette container located on the deck portion of the flattop roof on the east side of the building.

Firefighters from Wadena and Verndale responded. The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation.