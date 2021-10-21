Fergus Falls School Board votes not to extend mask mandate

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Starting Monday, students in preschool through sixth grades in Fergus Falls Public Schools will no longer be required to wear masks.

The district will strongly recommend them.

The mandate was scheduled to end on Sunday and the School Board voted 4-2 Thursday morning to not extend it. The district says updated information was presented on local and district Covid-19 cases, transmission rates and trends.

The district will continue evaluating coronavirus mitigation strategies.