Salamah Pendleton Appeals Murder Convictions to ND Supreme Court

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The man convicted of murdering Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte is appealing his case to the North Dakota Supreme Court, according to court records.

In July, a jury convicted Salamah Pendleton for the murder of Holte along with Pendleton’s own mother, Lola Moore.

He was also convicted of the attempted murder of Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kelly McLean and Corporal Ron Nord.

He fired at the officers while they were serving an eviction notice at Pendleton’s Grand Forks apartment in May 2020.

Earlier this month he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kiara Kraus-Parr has been assigned to represent Pendleton in his appeal.