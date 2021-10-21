Truck hauling 2,500 pigs overturns in Nelson County

PEKIN, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a truck hauling a livestock trailer with 2,500 pigs overturned Thursday morning in Nelson County.

The rollover happened around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 1, just southeast of Pekin.

The truck driver, 51-year-old Chad Wood of Dow City, Iowa was not injured.

Wood was driving south on North Dakota Highway 1 and made an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting a deer. The vehicle left the road and tipped onto its side.

An unknown number of pigs did not survive.