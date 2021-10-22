Fergus Falls surgeon let go after speaking at school board meeting

Fergus Falls, N.D. (KVRR)- A local surgeon Dr. Jeff Horak has been relieved of duty at Lake Region Healthcare after comments made at a Fergus Falls school board emergency meeting about a mask mandate for students in elementary school, who haven’t been added to the age group for vaccinations.

The board voted on a two-week mandate for elementary schools in the county, as a trial run to review the effects and sustain the spread of Covid 19. Despite the protests and statements from parents and faculty the mandate was approved, but it expired on Wednesday, Oct. 20th.

At that meeting, Dr. Jeff Horak, who was employed at the city’s hospital for 16 years, spoke in favor of parents right to choose whether their children wear masks in school

“I’m used to wearing masks, I’m not trying to do it while I’m running, or playing in the gym or all that other stuff. These masks, you want to stop the virus. The example of it is like trying to stop a mosquito with a chain link fence, good luck.” Said Dr. Jeff Horak