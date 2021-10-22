Update: Body of missing Pembina County man found

Neil Kiemele

PEMBINA, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – The search has ended for a missing 18-year-old man in northeastern North Dakota.

The Pembina County Sheriff’s Office says the of 18-year-old Neil Kiemele was found Friday afternoon in the Tongue River, not far from his home.

The man was autistic and there was concern he may not survive Thursday night in the cold. He was wearing sweat pants and a hoodie when he left his home at about 10 p.m.

A crime is not suspected in his death.