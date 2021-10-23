Grand Forks Police investigating threat against Central High School made via Snapchat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Police are investigating a Snapchat message threatening “acts of violence” at Central High School.

Officers were informed of the message at 10:50 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say it appears that the message originated from another Central High School in another state, and that jurisdiction is aware of it.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grand Forks Police by calling 701-787-800, submitting a tip on GFPD’s Facebook page, website, or via the Tip411 app.