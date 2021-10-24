Beet Truck Driver Killed In Crash Near Reynolds, North Dakota

REYNOLDS, N.D. — A man has died after crashing a loaded sugar beet truck near Reynolds, North Dakota, just south of Grand Forks.

The truck was on Eagle Avenue about three miles west of Reynolds Saturday night around 7:30 when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and hit an approach.

The truck partially tipped and caught fire.

The driver died on the scene.

Information is being withheld pending identification and notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.