First Lady says addiction stigma is improving in North Dakota

ANNUAL "RECOVERY REINVENTED" EVENT CONTINUES IN BISMARCK

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A survey of North Dakota residents indicates improvement in how people view addiction.

The results from the North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey were presented at the annual “Recovery Reinvented” event at the Bismarck Events Center.

According to the survey, 74% of respondents believe addiction is a health condition. A 2018 survey showed 63% of North Dakotans recognize addiction is a disease. More than 2,300 people participated.

“We are a leader across the nation now, because nobody else is measuring this. Nobody else know where they are on stigma, and we do,” First Lady Kathryn Burgum said. “We’re happy to help all 49 other states do the work that we’re doing because it’ll just make a huge difference across our nation.”

Gov. Doug Burgum says when stigma goes down, the support for addressing addiction goes up. And Burgum says he’d like to see more preventive-type treatment.

“We can’t do enough services on the back end. You can’t build enough treatment centers, you can’t have enough law enforcement. We’ve got to move dollars upstream. And when we do that, we save lives, we save families, we build healthier communities.”