Fort Berthold college offers incentive for virus shots

NEW TOWN, N.D. – A college on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation is offering an incentive for students to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town announced that students who can verify they are fully vaccinated will receive $500. The shots must be completed by Nov. 4.

College President Twyla Baker says there has been a resurgence in the number of cases in the Fort Berthold area and across the state. She says the school’s board determined that it was “time to act.”

The Three Affiliated Tribes college offers in-demand certificate programs and associate degrees as well as three bachelor’s degrees.