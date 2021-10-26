LIVE: Get Your Own Audrey Two

Don't worry, they start off much too small to ACTUALLY eat people.

A local garden store and plant nursery is turning into a real-life Little Shop of Horrors, just in time for the Halloween holiday.

Fargo’s Baker Garden and Gift is teaching classes on how to care for carnivorous plants — and you can get in on the bloody good time.

They cover carnivorous monkey cups and other pitcher plants, sundews, and of course the beloved Venus Fly Trap.

The classes get really popular this time of year, perhaps because people remember the ferocious “Audrey Two” from the horror movie and musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Unlike Audrey Two, which ate human beings, these guys just eat bugs.

They trap and consume insects to continue their growth cycle, and they’re an important part of the ecosystem.

Also unlike “Shop’s” Audrey Two, carnivorous plants evolved right here on planet earth.

Some sundews even grow wild in some of Minnesota’s swampy, boggy areas.

In spite of all that, Gilbraith says the scariest thing about carnivorous plants is their finicky growing habits for the average person trying to keep them as an indoor potted plant.

Check out her full-length Zoom interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to find out what kind of little creepy-crawlies your plant can help you keep at bay, and what you have to do to help your bloodthirsty new plant baby thrive.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/bakergardengift