Fargo Police report sex offender living at Motel 6

Dustin Frederickson is now living at 1202 36th Street South in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department says a high risk sex offender is now living at Motel 6 at 1202 36th Street South.

Thirty-three-year-old Dustin Fredrickson was convicted of Solicitation of a Minor in Cass County District Court in October 2019 and Criminal Sexual Conduct of the 4th degree in Clay County District Court in April 2015.

His victims were 15 and 16 year old females.

Fredrickson is registered as a sex offender for life.