Fired Fergus Falls surgeon shares his story on ‘Fox & Friends’

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Fergus Falls surgeon who was fired by the Lake Region Medical Group after opposing mask mandates at a school board meeting last week gets national attention.

Dr. Jeffrey Horak appeared on Fox and Friends Thursday morning with Dr. Scott Jensen, a Republican former state senator and COVID-19 skeptic running for governor of Minnesota.

Horak says he was given an option nine days after he spoke to the Fergus Falls School Board: resign or be fired.

“The only information that I got was that my views are no longer congruent with that of my employer. Initially I was just shocked. I didn’t know what to do,” Horak said.

Fox and Friends read a statement from Lake Region Healthcare saying it was his peers on the medical review board who made the decision to fire him, not the hospital.

Dr. Horak says he has not decided what his next move will be.

