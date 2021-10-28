North Dakota lawmakers to resume talks on spending coronavirus relief

BISMARCK, N.D. – House and Senate budget writers in the North Dakota Legislature have adjourned after failing to reconcile differences on how some federal coronavirus should be spent.

Republican-led House and Senate appropriations committees agreed largely initiatives that include infrastructure improves to childcare programs. But the Senate’s proposal for a $25 million upgrade to a building at Minot State University and a $30 million revolving loan fund for hospitals were among the sticking points for House negotiators.

The committees plan to resume negotiations Thursday.

The $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus funds the state received represents the largest deposit in state history.