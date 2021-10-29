Gov. Burgum announces investment plan for COVID-19 funds

$396 million to go towards workforce and economic development

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Governor Burgum meets with legislative leaders to discuss investment plans for the $1 billion in American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Relief funds and $113 million in American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects money.

Congress allocated the money to states to help them recover from the effects of COVID-19.

Legislative leaders identified areas that will improve infrastructure, support workforce initiatives, grow and diversify the state’s economy and improve government services.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Warder says the money will help improve the state and not put a tax burden on North Dakotans.

State Sen. Rich Warder says, “This is one time spending, this is not growing government. This will be spending that will take things off the table so that as we go forward, we are not going to have to levy taxes, in order to get these things done. We are gonna get some things done in our state that we did not think ever possible.”

Burgum hopes for $396 million of those funds to go towards workforce and economic development.