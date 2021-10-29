ND sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota joins nine other states suing the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate on federal contractors.

All states taking part in the suit have Republican governors.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says he’s pro vaccine, but is opposed to federal overreach.

The lawsuit says the mandate violates the tenth amendment that says powers not given to the federal government by the constitution are reserved to states. The suit also claims the vaccine mandate will have a harmful effect on the economy by causing many resignations of employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, workers employed by federal contractors are 20 percent of the country’s labor force.

Governor Burgum calls the mandate broad and an intrusion on states’ authority to guard and protect their citizens’ health and safety.

“As we said in September when the Biden administration rolled out its misguided plan, we stand opposed to blatant federal overreach, and we fully support Attorney General Stenehjem joining the challenge to this illegal vaccine mandate on federal contractors,” Burgum said. “Safe, effective vaccines are still our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but this overly broad mandate is a sweeping intrusion on states’ traditional authority to guard and protect the health and safety of their citizens.”

Click here to read the full lawsuit.