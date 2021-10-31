Bonanzaville’s New Halloween Tradition

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bonanzaville had a Trunk or Treat Halloween event to help people be active in their community.

In the village were sheriffs, firefighters, local business owners, and more who brought their vehicles for kids to get candy from.

Bonanzaville also held a cake walk, had old-time carnival games, and a hayride to their corn maze.

With their museum and some of the village buildings open, the historical society hopes to get kids more excited about their community’s past.

“I hear people walking in constantly as I’m sitting here greeting them, talking to them I see people that say, ‘I’ve never been to Bonanzaville.’ and I’m like this is exactly why we’re doing this. We want to show history to people in a really fun way and I can’t think of a better way than to do it on Halloween,” said Beth Jansen, Bonanzaville’s Executive Director.

Bonanzaville has their main museum open year round on Saturdays from ten to five and Sundays noon to five.