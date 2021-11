Ask Danny: Stuck Garbage Disposal

Don't get stuck with this problem over Thanksgiving.

The last time you want to deal with a stuck garbage disposal is right now, when we’re all gearing up for the holidays and all the cooking you have to do.

Fortunately, a stuck disposal doesn’t have to mean you dispose of your plans for a delicious feast — and easy cleanup.

Let Danny Lipford show you how to deal with it in today’s Ask Danny.