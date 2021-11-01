LIVE: Celebrate Dia de los Muertos and honor the dead in Fargo

Learn about the Dia de los Muertos holiday and how you can take part in celebrations this year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Day of the Dead is upon us, and you can celebrate the holiday right here in Fargo.

Broadway Square downtown is hosting its first Dia de los Muertos celebration Tuesday.

It’s a Mexican holiday to remember and honor loved ones who have died.

At the free event, you can learn more about the history and cultural significance of the holiday, learn how to build an alter to lost loved ones, then take part in decorating the symbol of the holiday, a sugar skull.

Dia de los Muertos runs from November 1st to the 2nd each year.

The bright colors and festivities are different take on dealing with death than a lot of people might otherwise experience.

Broadway Square manager Ana Rusness-Petersen says, “The culture believes that death is just another part of the life cycle and so it’s not something to be mourned. It’s something to be celebrated and it’s just a part of the cycle.”

The event runs from 4:00-6:00 Tuesday afternoon at Broadway Square. There will also be kids activities and food available. Click here to find out more.