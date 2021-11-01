Transportation officials study extra long semi trailers

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is beginning a pilot study to examine the possibility of longer trucks on state roads.

Last spring, state lawmakers considered legislation dealing with “road trains” or extra long semi trailers meant to save on fuel costs and other expenses associated with moving goods. But, the idea raised some safety concerns, so legislators decided to pass a bill to study the matter.

The department is accepting applications from the transportation industry through the end of November to gather input on possible trucking routes and configurations.

Among the ideas considered will be allowing cargo trailers up to 130 feet in length. The existing limit is 100 feet.