Detroit Lakes Man Pleads Guilty To Armed Robbery of Convenience Store

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Detroit Lakes man pleads guilty to robbing a convenience store on the White Earth Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Levi Jerome entered the store last November with a rifle.

Jerome pointed it at the store clerk and demanded she open the cash register.

He got away with around $2,250 in cash from the register and a nearby drawer.

Jerome pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel to one count of robbery.

A sentencing date has not been set.