Armstrong joins Cramer & Hoeven in fight against Biden vaccine mandate

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. John Hoeven

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – North Dakota’s congressional delegation says a new Biden Administration order that requires companies with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines is an unconstitutional overreach.

Millions of Americans will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules that took effect Thursday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

“President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses is serious government overreach that will further limit our economic recovery,” according to Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong “Forcing employees to receive a vaccine will not build trust in its effectiveness. These are personal choices that should be made by individual Americans, not politicians.”

“Once again, President Biden is stretching the limit of his legal authority to mandate Americans and business owners into compliance” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said. “At a time when businesses are struggling to find workers and keep up with demand, the Administration is further shrinking the workforce by forcing Americans to choose between their job and their personal health care decisions. The Biden Administration does not have the constitutional authority to take this action.”

“President Biden’s vaccine mandate is government overreach” Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) added. “Our nation is already facing a workforce shortage, and this mandate will exacerbate this situation while also infringing on the rights of Americans.”

Hoeven and Cramer have signed on to a bill in the Senate that’s designed to nullify the executive order. A companion bill has been introduced in the House.