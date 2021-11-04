Northern Lights shine in Red River Valley

The Northern Lights gave us a heck of a show a few days after a possible light show fizzled out

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We got one heck of a light show overnight into Thursday.

The experts predicted a massive Northern Lights display on Saturday night. That fizzled. But the lights were out in full force for us overnight. I captured these photos around 3 a.m. Thursday morning just a few miles north of Moorhead.

They’re breathtaking! I used long-exposure photos to get all the varied colors dancing around, the greens, the reds, the whites. You could even see them with your naked eye, just not this brightly. I also went out earlier, around 8:00 Wednesday night, and got some pics with some amazing light pillars. If you want a closer look at those photos check out my Facebook and Twitter page.