Stenehjem: North Dakota colleges should avoid giving money to abortion providers

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says state colleges should comply with legislation that forbids a school from funneling grant money to a person or organization that promotes or performs abortions.

Stenehjem’s opinion came after an inquiry from North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott, who asked if the legislation was constitutional.

Stenehjem says it is not “clearly and patently unconstitutional.”

The legislation was designed primarily to prevent North Dakota State University from funneling federal grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education.