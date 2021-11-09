Man sought out judge’s condo for video about Potter trial

Judge Regina Chu

MINNEAPOLIS – A man who filmed himself outside the door of a Minneapolis condominium unit he believed belonged to the judge presiding over the trial of a former Twin Cities police officer charged with manslaughter says his actions were about transparency, not intimidation.

Cortez Rice livestreamed himself standing outside the door of the unit he said belonged to Judge Regina Chu at the same time protesters gathered outside.

The demonstrators were there to demand that the trial of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter be broadcast. Potter is accused of shooting and killing Daunte Wright.

Rice said in an interview with the Star Tribune that he just wanted to be heard.