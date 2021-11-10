Hershey to acquire Dot’s Pretzels and Pretzels Inc. for $1.2 billion

FARGO (KVRR) – The Hershey Company says it has entered into an agreement to acquire North Dakota-based Dot’s Pretzels.

Dot’s Pretzels started more than a decade ago. It was originally a homemade snack that she shared with family, friends and neighbors to get through long, cold North Dakota winters. The company has manufacturing facilities in North Dakota, Arizona and Kansas.

“I created my pretzels to share with those people closest to me and have built the business with the idea of sharing them with everyone,” said Dot. “With Hershey behind this amazing brand, I am confident that anyone who would like to enjoy these deliciously bold pretzels will have the opportunity.”

“As the fastest growing U.S. pretzel brand, Dot’s Pretzels would further accelerate our success in the permissible salty snack category, along with our successful SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty brands,” said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With a unique range of bold, distinctive seasonings and a flavorful crunch that creates a premium pretzel experience for consumers, Dot’s Pretzels stand apart from all other products in the pretzel category and represents 55 percent of the pretzel category’s growth during the past year.”

Hershey’s also announced that it plans to acquire Indiana-based Pretzels Inc. The total purchase price is approximately $1.2 billion.