Fargo Public Works crews prepare roads for Winter weather

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Public Works crews have been preparing for snow for weeks.

At 7:00 Thursday night the first crew of nine men was deployed in trucks with others on standby in case things get worse than expected.

The main focuses will be spreading salt on the main roads like University Drive and 32 Avenue South, side streets that connect to main roads and around schools.

“We have a crew coming in tonight who will handle whatever happens, at this point we’re anticipating just the standing event. You know, slimming roads, maybe a little blowing on the outskirts, we’re not really thinking it’ll be much of a plowable event at this point,” Mike Weaver with Fargo Public Works said.

Weaver urged drives to stay out of crews’ way so they can make sure roads are safe.