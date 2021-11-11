Minnesota Supreme Court reinstates wrongful death suit in 2013 killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Supreme Court has reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the heirs of a boy whose 2013 killing sparked major child protection reforms in Minnesota.

The lawsuit accuses Pope County and three child protection workers of negligence in Eric Dean’s murder.

The 4-year-old boy, who lived in Starbuck, died at the hands of his father’s girlfriend after at least seven reports of suspected child abuse from different sources.

The state Supreme Court says the district court should determine whether the county and the social workers are liable in the boy’s death for failing to notify law enforcement about reports of abuse as required by state law.