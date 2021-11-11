Sanford Health to host children COVID & flu vaccine clinic

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sanford Health helps people prepare for flu season with vaccine clinics.

Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 PM the Sanford Southpointe Clinic on 32nd Avenue South is inviting anyone age five and older to get a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available.

Sanford has a supply for at least a thousand or more people to get their shots.

“To get scheduled, you can do that by using the My Sanford Chart or you can call and that will get you registered for an appointment. From there we will get you all checked into the facility, we will have a short wait, zoom you on through, and get you vaccinated,” Sanford Health Nursing & Clinical Services Leader Sarah Nygaard said.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at all Fargo-Moorhead Sanford primary care clinics by appointment.