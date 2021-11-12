Melinda’s Garden Moment: Privacy Plants

Create an intimate space in your garden for relaxing or entertaining with strategically placed plants and furnishings

These narrow Temple’s Upright sugar maples (Acer saccharum ‘Temple’s Upright’) create a private seating area and block the view of an adjacent public right of way. The North American native can grow 6 to 12 feet wide and 50 feet tall.

A row of Scarlet Sentinel™ (Malus Scarlet Sentinel™) columnar apples back the seating wall surrounding this fire pit. The white flowers, greenish yellow fruit blushed red and fall color add seasonal beauty and edibility to this outdoor entertainment area.

Or use a vine-covered trellis for screening in those narrow spaces. Combine several vines for added color or an extended bloom time.

This cozy sitting area is next to a busy street. The arborvitaes (Thuja occidentalis) block the noise and create a bit of privacy.

Or immerse yourself in the garden by placing a bench in one of your planting beds.