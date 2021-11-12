North Dakota critical race theory bill on its way to Burgum for signature

The bill was introduced by Fargo Republican Rep. Jim Kasper

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Following passage in the House, the North Dakota Senate has approved a measure prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools.

The bill was introduced by Fargo Republican Rep. Jim Kasper. “I want to be sure that critical race theory is not taught in North Dakota schools, period,” Kasper said.

Bismarck Democratic Senator Erin Oban says the political outrage over critical race theory has been fanned by cable news, that’s trying to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty of the past two years. Republican Senator Nicole Poolman of Bismarck says she agrees that the outrage and fear created by cable news is manufactured.

Critical race theory has been defined as “racism is systemically imbedded in American society and in the American legal system.” It’s generally discussed in higher education circles.

The measure passed in the Senate on a 38 to 9 vote. It now heads to Gov. Doug Burgum, who hasn’t said whether he plans to sign it.