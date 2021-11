Fire Destroys Detached Storage Shed & Damages Vehicle Near Gully, MN

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Polk County Sheriff’s Office says clothes left next to a wood stove set off a fire that destroyed a detached storage shed and damaged a nearby vehicle.

It was reported just before noon on Saturday at 40333 270th Street Southeast in Section 35 of Gully Township near the City of Gully.

Gonvick Fire Department and Oklee Fire Department both responded.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire.