Gov. Burgum Signs Income Tax Relief Bill For North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Income tax relief is coming for roughly half a million North Dakotans.

Gov. Doug Burgum signs legislation to provide an estimated $211 million in income tax relief over the next two years.

The legislation will eliminate the state income tax bill for around 300,000 people and provide partial relief to another 200,000 taxpayers.

The relief is in the form of an income tax credit of up to $350 per year for individuals or $700 per year for individuals filing a married joint return, for tax years 2021 and 2022.

The legislature also voted to exempt Social Security benefits from state income tax.