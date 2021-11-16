Pentagon: Fisher Sand & Gravel $400 Million Contract ‘Properly Awarded’

U.S./Mexico border

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Defense Department’s internal watchdog said its investigation into a $400 million southern border wall contract found it was properly awarded to a North Dakota firm.

The owner of Dickinson-based Fisher Sand and Gravel used multiple appearances on Fox News to push for the job.

The Pentagon’s inspector general released results of the audit, requested last year by House Homeland Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat.

The Mississippi congressman asked for the review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure that it was awarded in accordance with federal procurement regulations.