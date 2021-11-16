Truck gets pinned under skyway in downtown Fargo

The Fargo Fire Department says it took about two hours to clear the scene.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A construction truck gets stuck under the skyway on Broadway in downtown Fargo.

The Fargo Fire Department says the truck’s trailer had high material on the back, causing it to get pinned between the road and skyway.

It happened around 4:40 Tuesday afternoon and took crews on scene about two hours to clear the mess.

The city engineer will get a better look at the damage tomorrow in the daylight.

The fire department says it appears the damage is all cosmetic and not structural.