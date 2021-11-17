Investigation finds police-involved shooting in Moorhead was ‘justified’

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead police officer has been cleared for using potentially deadly force against a man during an officer-involved shooting on the Fourth of July.

Officer Andrew Werk was in the 2500 block of 4th Ave. N. when he fired his gun four times while attempting to apprehend 23 year-old Isiah Hopkins of Moorhead.

Hopkins was unarmed and was never hit by gunfire.

A report from the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, which conducted the investigation, says Hopkins made movements that led Werk to reasonably believe Hopkins was armed. The report says Hopkins extended both arms while placing his hands together, similar to a shooting stance.

The investigation was sent outside of Clay County to avoid a potential conflict of interest. Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says the discharge of the firearm was found to be “reasonable and justified.”