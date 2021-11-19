LIVE: NDSU Students Surprised By Popularity Of New Pet Event Business

Playtime Pet Events Hosting Its 3rd Event This Weekend

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You have an opportunity to get your pets some exercise and socialization this weekend, escape the cold, help out an animal shelter and support student entrepreneurs at the same time.

Playtime Pet Events was started by NDSU students as part of an entrepreneurship class.

They create interactive events for dogs and their owners.

Their third event is this Sunday at Rainy Days Indoor Dog Park in Fargo from 3-4 p.m.

They also raise money to donate to Homeward Animal Shelter.

While it started as a class project, the young women behind Playtime Pet Events say it’s grown bigger than they could have imagined.

One of the owners, Sara Hansen, says, “Just an absolute great surprise to see it. It was great to have all these people come out that we didn’t even know and how big our reach could be.”

The young business owners say they hope they can continue organizing dog event even after their class has wrapped up.

Find out more by clicking here.