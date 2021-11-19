Scheels Ice Fest returns as many are ready to get onto the lakes

The eighth annual Scheels ICE Fest kicks off after taking a hiatus last year due to covid.

The sporting goods retailer says 300 people braved the cold and lined in the parking lot Friday to buy anything they need for ice fishing season.

That includes clothing, tents, heaters, rods, ice cleats and more from more than 30 local vendors.

The event runs through Saturday.

“The First 100 tomorrow, Saturday morning, are going to get that free Clam bucket that everyone was lined up for today. And then those $8,000 in prizes to be given away next week. Some of them will be throughout the day with flash drawings. We’ve got MC’S we’ve got music, we’ve got fun all we’re missing is you,” Scheels Fargo Marketing Leader Scheels Caryn Olson said.

The event is hosted by local anglers Kyle Agre and Scott Brewer of Brewer Agre Outdoors.