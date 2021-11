UND cuts ties with Volleyball Coach Tiffin

Was previously on administrative leave

GRAND FORKS, N.D — After being placed on administrative leave, north Dakota athletics director, Bill Chaves, has decided to move on from volleyball coach Jeremy Tiffin.

Chaves was looking into issues made within the program. Assistant coach, Erin Green, who has been filling in as the interim will stay on staff until someone new is hired for the position.