GoFundMe Started For Teen Injured In Crash That Killed His Father

GoFundMe

FARGO, N.D. — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the medical expenses of 14-year-old Kyler Entzi.

He was seriously hurt when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and stop the crash of his father’s car at 19th Avenue North and I-29 in Fargo last Tuesday.

It’s believed 41-year old Paul Entzi had a medical emergency.

He died at a local hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the crash

Kyler Entzi has many injuries including fractured vertebrae and ankles, a collapsed lung, and very raw hips, shoulder, and waist caused by the seatbelt that saved his life.

The GoFundMe page has a goal of $10,000.

Find a link here.